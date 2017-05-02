Metrolink Task Force Aims to Keep System Safe

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The gears are turning toward making Metrolink safer, starting with a dedicated law enforcement task force.
St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Clair County officers will make up the task force, headquartered at the Delmar Loop stop. Bi State Development president and CEO John Nations says each municipality will dedicate more officers to the system and they’ll have jurisdiction wherever they are.
They also agreed to start talking about access. It was the least expensive option to make an open system 30 years ago, but he says the physical aspects of the system need to be redesigned.