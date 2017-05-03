Inside Pitch: Cardinals Say Which Former Players They Would Like to Face

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – One thing that makes professional athletes so successful is their desire to compete and prove themselves against the best.

That’s why for this week’s Inside Pitch with former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher, Kyle McCellan, we asked a few players what their dream matchup would be. They could pick any former player, dead or alive, to face off against from the mound or the plate.

Results aside, Adam Wainwright and Kolten Wong say they want to take on some of the best of all-time, just to say that they did it. Wainwright says he was so close to actually facing Barry Bonds in 2006, but wasn’t given the opportunity out of the bullpen. Wong went with Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson, wanting his chance at that nasty slider.

Trevor Rosenthal’s answer came with a personal connection, he choose a former coach of his with the Cardinals, Mark McGwire.

Although Diaz wouldn’t necessarily have a one-on-one battle with his choice, he says just sharing the field with Derek Jeter would be his dream matchup. Wainwright gave a similar answer, saying he’d like to pitch against a couple of his mentors from the Atlanta Braves, Greg Maddux and John Smoltz.

