Eureka Mayor Hopes the Worst is Over

EUREKA, MO. (KMOX) – The Mayor of Eureka expects water levels to rise again on Sunday, but is hopeful they’ve already seen the worst the Meramec River has to offer.

“We have some businesses that have seven feet of water outside, that we’ve had sandbag walls and pumps, we’ve had several dozen pumps that have run continuously,” he says.

Kevin Coffey says they’ve saved more than half of the businesses lost to floods in December 2015, despite the crest actually being a little higher this year. Coffey says a big thanks goes out to all who helped sandbag, even some who came from as far as Milwaukee, Wisconsin to help.

“People that really care about each other, that are out there for hours in the rain. We had a blinding rainstorm, and we still had people at that time filling bags,” he says.

Saint Louis County Council member Mark Harder says the numbers are astonishing.

“In just Eureka alone they’ve gone through 500 tons of sand. And that filled 250 thousand bags by well over 2000 volunteers,” he says.

Central Baptist Church of Eureka is accepting cash donations and personal care items and cleaning supplies for Jefferson and Franklin counties. Donation requests include bleach, face masks, plastic gloves, toilet paper, bandages, canned food and clothing. For a full list of items requested, go to cbcserves.org/flood-relief.

Cash or checks made out to ERDC can be sent to:

Central Baptist Church

PO Box 66

Eureka, MO

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook