Local Jury Awards Woman Over $110M in Baby Powder Case

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Another multi-million dollar verdict in a talc case has been handed down in St. Louis County – the biggest one yet.
A local jury awarded a Virginia woman more than $110 million after she was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer in 2012.
During trial, her attorneys presented internal documents showing that Johnson & Johnson knew about a link between talc use and ovarian cancer.
This latest verdict follows three other settlements worth $55 million, $70 million, and $72 million handed down by St. Louis County juries.