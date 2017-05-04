KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

Local Jury Awards Woman Over $110M in Baby Powder Case

May 4, 2017 9:18 PM
Filed Under: Johnson & Johnson, lawsuit, multi million, St. Louis County, talcum powder

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Another multi-million dollar verdict in a talc case has been handed down in St. Louis County – the biggest one yet.

A local jury awarded a Virginia woman more than $110 million after she was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer in 2012.

During trial, her attorneys presented internal documents showing that Johnson & Johnson knew about a link between talc use and ovarian cancer.

This latest verdict follows three other settlements worth $55 million, $70 million, and $72 million handed down by St. Louis County juries.

