Police Request an End to ‘Flood Tourism’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – First responders say they would like people to stop coming from miles away to see the high river levels, especially in places where flood damage has occurred.
Saint Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar says he’s already concerned about what will happen in Valley Park when evacuees are allowed back into homes and businesses.
“When we’re able to do that, then we would still really appreciate people really not coming down to take a look at the flood damage until the water is no longer on the levee,” he says.
Missouri Highway Patrol Sergeant Al Nothum says the traffic flow has been hampered in some places by people pulling off the road to take photos of the water.
He says to keep moving and look at social media photos instead.