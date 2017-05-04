Silver Alert Issued For Missing Southwest Mo. Man

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KMOX) – Police have issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing man.
64-year-old Stephen Carlisle is from Bolivar in southwest Missouri.
He was last seen early Thursday morning wearing a Mizzou jacket, t-shirt and shorts.
Carlisle’s described as a white male, 5′ 11″, weighing 260 lbs. with gray hair.
He’s believed to be driving a 2014 Honda Accord with Missouri tags and may be trying to driving to the VA hospital in Farmington Mo.
Carlisle suffers from PTSD, bi-polar disorder, and is sleep deprived.
Police say he’s been off his medication for two days and believes that he’s still in Korea.
Anyone who believes they may have seen this missing person or who has information about him should immediately dial 911 or call the Bolivar Police Department at (417) 777-3911.