9-Year-Old Dies From Injuries After Accident Outside St. Louis Airport

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – One of two children who were hospitalized after an accident outside St. Louis Lambert International Airport that stemmed from a police chase has died.
Nine-year-old Caleb Lee, of St. Louis, died from injuries he sustained after a suspect vehicle in an April police chase T-boned the car the children were passengers in.
Normandy police had picked up the license plate of a car that had been carjacked at gunpoint in St. Louis city early that morning.
Police chased the car to the St. Louis airport, where the suspect vehicle collided with the car the children were in as it was leaving the airport.
Caleb and another boy, 5, were hospitalized in critical-unstable and critical-stable condition, respectively.
The two male suspects remain in custody at the St. Louis County Family Courts.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.