Freight Train Collides with Dump Truck in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX) – A dump truck driver has been airlifted to the hospital in life-threatening condition after his truck was struck by a freight train near Foley, Missouri.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Lt. Andy Binder says the force of the impact was evident.
“The dump truck is, what appears to me to be in two pieces; a majority of the truck is laid up in front of the train, and probably somewhat underneath it,” he says. “It also appears that the front engine of the locomotive has top damage, which would indicate that the truck broke into multiple pieces and landed on top.”
Binder says coal cars skipped of the rails and spilled coal everywhere.
Old Highway 79 near Foley is blocked.