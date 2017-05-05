How It’s Made: Blues Pregame On-Ice Video

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) This story was originally posted on May 3, 2016.– A new hockey tradition becoming as much a must-see event as the National Anthem, is the St. Louis Blues’ pregame video projected onto the ice.

Blues Director of Entertainment, Jason Pippi, believes since the players are at their highest level come playoff time, so should his production. That’s why you will only see these videos during the Blues’ playoff run.

“During the playoffs, the players are obviously elevating their play, so it’s us elevating our game,” Pippi says. “Giving a new atmosphere to the game.”

Twelve projectors hidden in the rafters of Scottrade Center turn the 200-foot playing surface into a crystal clear TV screen. Then the face-off circle and blue lines disappear, the ice cracks, and replays of the Blues highlights are shown.

Thanks to TKNL Experience Makers, located in Canada, the projects are able to play the videos created by the Blues. Pippi says the most difficult part is just working around the center-hung scoreboard.

As the Blues keep winning, the featured video also advances, Pippi says.

“The big thing we really try to do is get the fans involved,” Pippi says.

But the constant between videos has been the “Blues Go Marching In” theme.

“It’s something that as a group we decided this is something that is important to our franchise and something so unique to us that it’s just going to grow and grow,” Pippi says.

Have your smartphones ready.

