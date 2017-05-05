Pham Helps Cards to Big Win

ATLANTA (AP) Tommy Pham doubled and hit a two-run homer after his recall from the minors, Matt Carpenter also hit a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals overcame injuries to two starting outfielders to beat the Atlanta Braves 10-0 on Friday night.

Lance Lynn (4-1) allowed four hits in six innings, and has given up just two runs while winning four straight starts.

Aledmys Diaz had three hits and three RBIs, including a two-run double in the Cardinals’ four-run third and a run-scoring single in the sixth.

Pham was recalled from Triple-A Memphis and started in center field after outfielder Stephen Piscotty was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain. Dexter Fowler also was held out with a strained right shoulder suffered in Thursday’s 5-4 loss to Milwaukee.

Mike Foltynewicz (0-4) gave up seven runs and nine hits with two walks in four innings as his ERA climbed from 2.81 to 4.55.

Pham didn’t wait to take advantage of his return to the majors. He hit the first pitch he saw from Foltynewicz in the second inning for a double to center field. He hit a two-run homer in the third that carried over the reach of leaping center fielder Ender Inciarte near the 400-foot mark.

Jose Martinez started in right field and had two doubles, leaving left fielder Randal Grichuck as the only regular in the outfield.

Kolten Wong, hitting leadoff for the first time this season, extended his career-best hitting streak to 10 games with a fourth-inning single up the middle.

Inciarte had three of Atlanta’s seven hits, including a seventh-inning triple off Kevin Siegrist. The ball hit the brick wall in right field and bounced past Martinez toward the infield.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: Manager Mike Matheny said a MRI on Fowler’s shoulder showed no structural damage, relieving concerns he suffered a more serious injury. Matheny said Fowler’s status is day to day and said he might be available to pinch-hit Friday night. He said the sore shoulder will make throwing a bigger issue. … 3B Jedd Gyorko remained in the game after Adonis Garcia’s second-inning liner hit his right hand and bounced into left field for a double. The ball appeared to hit Gyorko’s thumb, and a trainer left the field after Gyorko made a test throw and indicated he was OK. Greg Garcia replaced Gyorko at third base in the sixth.

Braves: Manager Brian Snitker wore a protective boot on his right foot before the game for Achilles tendinitis. He said he’s only wearing the boot in the clubhouse and before the game.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Mike Leake (3-1) will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday night’s game. Leake leads the NL with his 1.35 ERA.

Braves: RHP Julio Teheran (2-2) is 1-2 with a 3.13 ERA in four career starts against St. Louis. He gave up six runs in his last start, a 7-5 loss to the Mets.

