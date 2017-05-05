Salvation Army to Provide Food, Drinks to Flood Cleanup Volunteers

May 5, 2017 9:40 PM
Filed Under: 2017 Floods, clean-up, damage, debris, First responders, flooding, Meals, mobile kitchen unit, residents, sandbags, Valley Park

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Residents of Valley Park along with first responders and volunteers will be removing sandbags and starting clean-up Saturday from 9 am til 3 pm.

People have been asked to mobilize at the St Louis County Police West Precinct at 232 Vance Road. The Salvation Army will open a canteen there to serve meals, snacks, and drinks.

Jack Wang of the Salvation Army says they will also have a mobile kitchen unit in Arnold.

“Helping to provide meals to first responders and they will be at the Pink Elephant gas station,” Wang says.

The Pink Elephant is on 141 between Fenton and Arnold.

The Salvation Army will also be delivering food to residents at the Starling Community Trailer Court.

