Security: Woman Struck By Stray Bullet At Stadium Is Doing Fine

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Head of Security for the St. Louis Cardinals and Busch Stadium says the woman grazed in the elbow by a bullet at the stadium this week is doing fine.
Phil Melcher says the team reached out to check on her.
“So, I was 60 feet from where the woman was sitting when it occurred,” Melcher says. “One of the senior St. Louis City police officers, was about 60 feet on the other side of her.”
For those who may think that something isn’t adding up, Melcher says there was not gunshot heard inside of the stadium. The bullet was recovered intact and did not ricochet.
Some have even wondered how a bullet, allegedly fired in the air, could have traveled that far. Melcher says that a bullet can actually travel two miles.
If it the gun would have been fired directly at her, it would have done more damage.
Mercher also handled security for the NGA for a a decade after being retired from the Army Special Forces.