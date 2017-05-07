Rte. 141 Beneath I-44 Expected To Reopen By Tues. AM Rush

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX) – Officials with MoDOT say they expect Route 141 under Interstate 44 can be reopened to traffic before Tuesday morning’s rush.

Although water is expected to recede sometime early Monday, MoDOT crews have a lot of work to complete before the flood-ravaged roadway is ready for traffic.

For instance, equipment that has shifted has to be moved back into place, damaged pavement and overpass walls have to be repaired, signals replaced, and flood debris removed.

They’ll also restripe the roadway if weather permits.

Crews are expected to work throughout the day Monday to get 141 ready to be reopened by Tuesday morning’s rush.

In the meantime drivers are being asked to avoid the area and to not move barricades out of the way, even if it appears that the highway is drivable again.

Benefits are two-fold — drivers will stay safe and crews will have the time and space needed to get everything ready for Tuesday morning.

You can check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map to stay current on all flooding closures at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

You can also call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) for up-to-date information.