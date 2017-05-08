Calm Robber Hits Wellston Bank

WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOX) – A man posing as just another customer calmly robbed a Wellston bank Monday morning while a security guard was standing nearby.
According to North County Police Cooperative Chief Tim Swope, the man entered the Regions bank on Kienlen about 10:20 a.m.
After waiting in line with other customers for seven minutes, the man handed the teller a note. The teller handed him some cash and he walked out.
The man was last seen running south on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive toward Wells Avenue.
No one was injured.