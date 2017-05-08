Communities Search for Flooding Solutions

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Now that the floodwaters have receded from towns along the Meramec River, residents are fearing for the next one and hoping something can be done to prevent another ‘flood of the century’.
While she was helping sandbag in Eureka for the second time in less than two years, Cathy Baaden was asking the question many of her fellow residents want an answer too.
“Where does this problem start? How do you fix it?” she says.
Third Ward Alderman Steve Grzyb says it’s an issue that the local communities, state and federal government must tackle.
“It’s a big challenge. It’s a big puzzle and I think this will motivate people even more to work hard to make something happen,” he says.