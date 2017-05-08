Express Scripts Creates Plan to Lower Cost of Prescription Drugs

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis-based Express Scripts is teaming up with eight major drug companies – on a plan designed to lower the cost of 40 prescription drugs.
Express Scripts President Tim Wentworth says there’s a free app consumers can receive by going to GoodRX.com. Wentworth says the discount covers 40 prescription drugs.
The company says the program is designed for those who don’t have insurance or have high deductibles.
“We believe it will save billions of dollars just for these 30 million and so we’re launching it today,” Wentworth says. “That’s why we are here because we want to get the word out.”
While some drug companies have refused to join the effort, Wentworth tells CBS This Morning, eight have signed on so far.