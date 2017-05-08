Sen. Roy Blunt Weighs in on Russian Election Interference

May 8, 2017 8:01 AM
2016 Election, interference, Missouri Senator Roy Blunt, Russia

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri Senator Roy Blunt spent part of his Sunday appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” discussing Russian interference in last year’s U.S. presidential election.

“The Senate Intelligence Committee is the one committee that’s been asked to reach conclusions, and that conclusion needs to include talking to anybody that a reasonable person thinks we should have talked to, and looking at anything that a reasonable person would think we should have looked at,” he says.

Blunt said he’s hopeful changes can be made to prevent such interference in the 2018 or 2020 federal elections.

“I think there was no question that there was Russian interference in our elections just like we’re seeing now in France and seeing in Germany, in fact in Europe we’ve seen for well over a decade,” he says.

