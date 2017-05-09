Belleville Hofbrauhaus Opening Pushed Back Again

BELLEVILLE, ILL. (KMOX) – The planned opening date for the Hofbrauhaus brewery and biergarten in Belleville has been pushed back once again.
The planned opening of the $12 million project located along Highway 15 near Our Lady of the Snows Shrine has been pushed back three times now. Project spokesman Ron O’Connor promises it will be worth the wait.
“We’ll be open seven days a week with live German bands direct from the old country, complete menu plus a meeting space for private conferences,” he says.
With the continued delays, some people might be wondering whether the project’s on the verge of falling through altogether, but O’Connor says they’re committed to opening their doors, eventually.
“Absolutely no danger of that all. The Keller family is committed to completing this project,” he says.
The new opening date for Hofbrauhaus is now sometime in late summer or early fall.