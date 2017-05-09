By Tere Scott Make your wedding day as memorable as possible. In all your planning for this special event, be sure to snap some unforgettable photos. Be sure that you have a backdrop that will accentuate you. Don’t settle for only posed portraits during the wedding or reception. On your big day, capture the moment at these best places to take wedding pictures in St. Louis.

www.citygardenstl.org 8th and Market St.St. Louis, MO 63101(314) 241-3337 Among all of the high rises of downtown and student housing and St. Louis University campus buildings, show up in your wedding day attire at this oasis that offers a touch of everything. Citygarden is separated with walkways and busy city streets to offer greenery, flower gardens, water elements, and interesting sculptures. From the right angle inside the Citygarden, you might even capture a breathtaking view of the Gateway Arch in the background. Choose which section suits your personality best, and set up the camera for some great shots.

www.stlouis-mo.gov 1 Wells and McKinley DriveSt. Louis, MO 63110(314) 531-0080 Both inside and outside, this iconic feature located in Forest Park has marked the backdrop of many beautiful photographs. It was even included as the centerpiece on the cover of an American Girl Doll book featuring one of their girl of the year dolls. Outside, the interesting shape of the glass-paned, boxed and tiered greenhouse building perched next to a pond and colorful flowers, is the perfect setting to accent any wedding dress. Inside is lined with greenery and breathtaking colors of nature along a winding path where you can arrange for pictures to be taken or reserve a section for your wedding ceremony or reception.

For years, locals have enjoyed this park in the heart of the southside to capture special moments with amazing backdrops. Known best for the gazebo-like pavilions where thousands of wedding ceremonies have taken place, the park holds a wonderful reception place in the Cafe" Madeleine along with some other touches of nature that make for some unforgettable wedding day pictures. The pavilions were designed by St. Louis architects during the 1800s and include a variety of styles in the Turkish, Chinese, Humboldt North and South, Sons of Rest, Lily Pond, Old Playground, and a north and south Cypress pavilion, all available for public use or rental for special events. When you enter the park grounds, you will immediately notice the rock gates which create beautiful backdrops for photographs. Don't miss one of the most popular attributes of the park, which is referred to as the Ruins and Fountain Pond. This photographer's dream backdrop includes pieces of the Lindell Hotel that burned long ago and was arranged around a three-tiered fountain and a pond to resemble an ancient European feel.

www.slam.org 35-43 Fine Arts DriveSt. Louis, MO 63110(314) 721-0072 Be a part of St. Louis 1904 World Fair history as you stand ready to be photographed on the grounds that were presented during the fair and have since been enjoyed especially during the winter for sledding. This piece of iconic landscaping is located in Forest Park between the Art Museum and the Emerson Grand Basin, which is a lake that offers paddleboating as well as a breathtaking scenery for the backdrop of your photos. Use the beautiful Art Museum building as a backdrop, or position the camera to catch a glimpse of the lake and boathouse below. Either way, the hill makes for a beautiful cascading complement to a long-trained wedding gown.