Missouri Man Admits Widespread Counterfeit Scheme

Associated Press May 9, 2017 6:08 PM
Filed Under: Businesses, counterfeit, Missouri, Money, prison, scheme, Sentenced

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – A southern Missouri man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison without parole for counterfeiting $100 bills that he used at businesses across the country.

Federal prosecutors say 56-year-old Stuart Thurber, of Mountain View, also was ordered Tuesday to pay $9,000 in restitution to businesses in Mountain View, Springfield and West Plains, Missouri, and to businesses in Nevada and California.

Thurber, who lived in his pickup and travel trailer, was arrested in April 2016 in Mountain View for passing counterfeit $100 bills.

Officers found computers, hard drives and printers inside the truck and travel trailer parked at a Wal-Mart parking lot. Thurber admitted he removed ink from genuine bills and used his electronics to create counterfeit bills, which he used at businesses across the U.S.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen