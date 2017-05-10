Bed Bug Sniffing Dogs in High Demand in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The problem of bed bugs isn’t going away and that means constant calls to one company.

Jay Everitt, technical director with Rottler Pest Control, says they are running seven to eight crews, six days a week trying to combat bed bugs, not only in the St. Louis metro area but as far away as Kansas City. He says they are fending off offers to buy their bed bug detection dogs.

“I think what happens is management companies wind up spending a lot of money controlling bed bugs, and they think that the dogs might be able to help save them some money by finding these bugs quicker,” he says.

Everitt says they had three dogs and just retired one. He believes it’ll take up to six months to find and buy another. Everitt says they have refused all offers to sell their certified dogs.

“Right now currently we have two certified, what they call NESDCA certified canines, so they’re actually certified by a third party to make sure that they’re accurate, and we do that on an annual basis,” he says.

Everitt says they’ve had success with the high heat to kill the pests and they are also using fumigation methods to get rid of them.

“Things aren’t getting any better, if anything I think they’re starting to elevate even more,” he says.

