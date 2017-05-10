Inside Pitch: Mother’s Day Edition

May 10, 2017 4:01 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – They are chauffeurs, nurses and therapists that are on call 24-7. They are the moms’ and wives’ of the St. Louis Cardinals.

To celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14, this week’s Ameren Illinois Inside Pitch with former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kyle McClellan has a special focus.

Adam Wainwright and Brett Cecil, each with four and three children respectively, recognized their wives for the incredible job they do as full-time mothers.

Tommy Pham remembered his Mother’s Day game last season, and how special it was to give his mom the pink jersey he wore.

The Cardinals host the Chicago Cubs at 1:15 p.m., on Sunday. Hear the game on KMOX 1120 AM.

