Senator Calls for Action in Radioactive Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KMOX) – A St. Louis County Senator threatened a filibuster to push for more home buy-outs near radioactive waste.
Senate democrat Maria Chappelle Nadal said people are dying of cancer other diseases because of the contamination.
“We need state action and we need it now. There is no time for games and I am prepared to shut things down in the senate is necessary,” she says.
Opponents say the Missouri budget is not large enough to afford millions of dollars in buyouts, and the federal government and Environmental Protection Agency
should step in to clean the waste up. Chappelle Nadal has filibustered on the issue multiple times this year.
St. Louis County representative Mark Matthiesen says the federal government has failed to thoroughly protect the St. Louis area from radioactive waste.
“But it is the state’s job to protect the health and well being of the people of Missouri,” he says.
The general assembly session ends this Friday at 6 p.m.