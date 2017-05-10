St. Louis County Port Authority Vies for Control of Jamestown Mall

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Hoping to jump-start the redevelopment process, the St. Louis County Port Authority has sued to take control over the long-closed Jamestown Mall.
The Port Authority’s hoping to clear the way for something new on the grounds of the north county mall, which shut its doors for good in 2014.
St. Louis County executive Steve Stenger says it’s time to turn the site from a money-sucking hole in the ground into something that generates revenue.
“The goal is to restore the property to productive use, to eliminate the eyesore and restore safety at the site, because right now it’s not a safe site,” he says.
Since being abandoned, the mall has fallen into disrepair, mold is growing inside, and the parking lot is broken up and strewn with potholes.
Stenger says if they waited for a private investor to step forward, the renovation of the old mall site might never take place. He adds there’s no way to tell how long it might take to turn the decaying property into something that’s economically viable.
“This is really just a furtherance of the objective of returning the property to productive use for the community,” he says.