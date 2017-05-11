1st Wave of LouFest Musical Artists Announced

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – LouFest announced its first wave of artists for the 2017 music festival, happening Sept. 9 and 10 in Forest Park.
Headliners include Weezer and Cage the Elephant. Hermann, Mo.’s own Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats are also on the bill, along with Huey Lewis & the News, Marian Hill, Houndmouth, Robert Randolph & the Family Band, The Record Company and Mondo Cozmo.
More artists will be announced May 30.
Tickets for the annual outdoor musical festival are on sale now. CLICK HERE for details.