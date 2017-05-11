IHSA Forced to Reschedule Bass Fishing Tournament Due to High Water

CLINTON COUNTY, ILL. (KMOX) – It happened in 2011 and again in 2013.

This year marks the third year that the Illinois High School Association is having to delay its state bass fishing tournament due to high water levels on Carlyle Lake.

IHSA administrator Kurt Gibson says there are no plans to consider moving the tournament in future years.

“It wouldn’t be fair to the folks at Carlyle who put on such a great event for eight years to just say, because of a really unique set of circumstances, you’re not going to be able to host our event anymore,” he says.

He says the decision to postpone the May 19 and 20 event was made after consulting with the Army Corps of Engineers, which regulates the lake.

“It has the size, it has the bass population, it has the volunteers and the support locally, to handle a tournament of this size,” he says.

Gibson says they may know sometime next week when the event can be re-scheduled.

