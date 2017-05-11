Illinois Rates Above Missouri for Senior Health

May 11, 2017 8:10 AM
Filed Under: Flu, health, Illinois, Seniors, Vaccine

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A new study finds seniors living in Illinois are slightly better off health-wise than seniors in Missouri.

United Healthcare’s annual senior health rankings show Illinois seniors rank 36th in the nation, unchanged from last year. Missouri’s senior citizens rank 42nd, down two notches.

In Missouri, obesity, hospital-related infections, falls and smoking are the biggest concerns. On the upside, access to the flu vaccine is really high, 6th highest in the nation with nearly 69 percent of Missourians over the age of 65 saying they got a flu vaccine last year.

