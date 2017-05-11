Tower Grove Park Hosts Progressive Pavilion Party

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Saturday night in south city is the Progressive Pavilion Party, but as Tower Grove park Executive Director Bill Reininger explains, it has nothing to do with politics.

“It’s really more of a take on the progressive dinner party, where you go to one house for appetizers, one house for the main course and another one for dessert. We’re implementing that in the park, but instead of houses we’re going to our historic pavilions here in Tower Grove park,”

Those pavilions date back almost 150 years, built to give shade because, at the time, Henry Shaw’s park had few trees.

“Most of them were built in 1872. They were the creation of Henry Shaw, so they were originally called ‘summer houses in the park’, because they were the only shade in the park when it opened,” Reininger says.

The Progressive Pavilion Party is put on by the Young Friends of Tower Grove Park, but all ages are welcome, 21 and over. A limited number of tickets are available.

