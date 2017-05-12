Local Man Fights to Keep Forest Park Confederate Memorial

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A man whose great-grandfather served on the city council that put the Confederate monument in Forest Park sends a letter to the mayor to try to save it.

For Bill Hannegan, who lives on Lindell across the street from the monument, it’s art. His letter this week to Mayor Krewson warns her that only the Board of Alderman can vote to have the monument removed.

“This monument was put in place by an ordinance passed by the municipal assembly back in 1912, and no mayor has the authority to rescind such an ordinance,” he says.

To do it legally, Hannegan says there needs to be a board bill with public comment. Mayor Krewson’s office says she wants it to come down, but right now there’s no timetable, and questions remain about where to put it and how to pay for its removal.

