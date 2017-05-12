Trump Offers New Angle in Comey Dismissal

WASHINGTON D.C. (KMOX) – President Trump has introduced a new rationale for firing FBI Director James Comey. Trump revealed he was going to dismiss Comey, no matter what, and pokes serious holes in the White House version of events.

CBS News Chief Congressional Correspondent Nancy Cordes says it may not matter, but Democrats are threatening to hold their votes on a new FBI director unless a special prosecutor is put on the Russia probe.

“Democrats feel that the President’s actions on Tuesday, firing Comey, confirm what they have long feared which is that this investigation at some point is going to run into a brick wall and that wall is the Trump administration, because they believe President Trump and people loyal to him will try to block this investigation in some way,” Cordes says.

CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Major Garrett says the President shed more light on his face-to-face meeting with Comey.

“Comey requested that dinner with the President to find out if he would remain FBI director. He had about six and a half years left in his tenure. He knows, as every FBI director does, you work at the pleasure of the President. So while the FBI director is trying to find out what his job security is, within that context, the President asks him if he’s under investigation. That creates a kind of awkwardness that I think is obvious for anyone to see,” he says.

