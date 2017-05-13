Maria Chappelle-Nadal Calls Buyout Opponents “Baby Killers”

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KMOX)– St. Louis County State Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal took to Twitter early Saturday morning, to call those who helped kill her Bridgeton buyout bill in the Missouri legislature, “Baby Killers” who deserve to “burn in hell”.

The tweet, posted at around 6:00 am, includes pictures of five lobbyists and Democratic State Representative Josh Peters. It reads, “The Baby Killers of Missouri. No Decency. No Humanity. Just jerks & highly paid lobbyists who deserve to burn in HELL! # RadioactiveWaste”

The Baby Killers of Missouri. No Decency. No Humanity. Just jerks & highly paid lobbyists who deserve to burn in HELL! #RadioactiveWaste pic.twitter.com/dp9eDGfLCy — MariaChappelleNadal (@MariaChappelleN) May 13, 2017