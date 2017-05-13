Maria Chappelle-Nadal Calls Buyout Opponents “Baby Killers”

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KMOX)– St. Louis County State Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal took to Twitter early Saturday morning, to call those who helped kill her Bridgeton buyout bill in the Missouri legislature, “Baby Killers” who deserve to “burn in hell”.
The tweet, posted at around 6:00 am, includes pictures of five lobbyists and Democratic State Representative Josh Peters. It reads, “The Baby Killers of Missouri. No Decency. No Humanity. Just jerks & highly paid lobbyists who deserve to burn in HELL!
#RadioactiveWaste”
Chappelle-Nadal’s measure would have allowed some residents in the Spanish Lake subdivision in Bridgeton, near the radioactive West Lake Landfill, to sell their homes to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
“I said they should burn in Hell,” Chappelle-Nadal tells KMOX, “because they have zero human decency. Absolutely.”
Chappelle-Nadal defended the strong wording of her tweet saying, “I think it’s something that is admirable because I’m trying to save lives, unlike the lobbyists who are bought and paid for by Republic Services.
“Whenever there is a corporation that can dictate whether people live or die, that’s demonic. That’s demonic. So yes, they can burn in hell.”
There’s no reaction yet from Republic Services.