Gov. Greitens Not Pleased With Job Done By State Legislature

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOX) – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is not happy with the Missouri Legislature, which ended its regular session Friday, leaving several bills to die from neglect.

Among them — a plan to set up a prescription drug monitoring program.

Greitens was asked if he’ll call them back for a special session this summer.

“We’re keeping every option on the table,” he says. “Every option is on the table for us guys, because we were sent to Missouri to fight for people. We’re sent for more jobs and higher pay, and we’re not going to take any options off the table, and we’ll keep every option, including special sessions, on the table.”

Greitens says he’s also disappointed that the legislature failed to work on some bills that would create jobs.

“I mean we had senators who were there, who when they should have been talking about jobs, about important projects … instead they were reading Shakespeare on the Senate floor,” he says. “Instead of talking about what we need to do to be supporting our law enforcement officers, and supporting our schools, some of them were signing ‘Kumbaya.'”

The governor says he has not made up his mind on whether he will sign into law one bill that did pass — a bill that would do away with the minimum wage hike passed by the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook