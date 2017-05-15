Watch: Will Ferrel USC Commencement Speech

May 15, 2017 1:56 PM
While many celebrated Mother’s Day over the weekend, some families were also celebrating graduations.

Comedian Will Ferrel was asked to be the commencement speaker at his alma mater, the University of Southern California where he recently earned his honorary doctorate degree.

Ferrel said, “I’ve already instructed my wife and children that, from this point on, they have to address me as Dr. Ferrel,” he joked.

The comedian spoke for a total of 25 minutes and finished with Whitney Houston’s iconic song “I Will Always Love You.”

Jokes aside, his advice for the class of 2017 was, “Trust your gut, keep throwing darts at the dart board, don’t listen to the critics and you will figure it out.”

