Anheuser-Busch Announces $500 Million Investment

May 16, 2017 8:33 AM
Filed Under: Anheuser-Busch, brewing, investment, U.S. of Beer Day

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Anheuser-Busch is set make one of the biggest investments in U.S. brewing history.

It’s so big Mayor Lyda Krewson will join Anheuser-Busch leadership tomorrow at 10 a.m. to proclaim Wednesday May 17 as “U.S. of Beer Day” in St. Louis.

The brewery is going to invest $500 million per year for the next four years in its US operations. That’s $2 billion total.

Nearly $13 million will go to the St. Louis location. Among the items being addressed are updates to the signature beech wood-aging tanks, increasing energy efficiency throughout the brewery and improving existing infrastructure, including a new fermenter visible from the tour center.

