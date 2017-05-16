Hazelwood Teachers Vote to Accept New Contract

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Hazelwood teachers overwhelmingly vote to accept a new one-year contract – but very few of them are happy about it.
There were 374 teachers that voted to accept the new contract under protest. However, only 93 voted to accept – 15 said no.
Teachers Union President Diane Livingston said it was “immoral” to ask teachers to accept the very same contract they voted down a couple of weeks ago.
Meanwhile, after more than 100 students walked out of class Monday in support of teachers. Many found out they’re being suspended and those that are seniors won’t get to walk during this weekend’s graduation ceremony.