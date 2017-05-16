SLU Freshman Arrested, Charged With Rape On Campus

May 16, 2017 4:36 PM
Filed Under: Colten Bonk, rape, Saint Louis University, SLU

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A Saint Louis University freshman is accused of raping a woman on campus over the weekend.

Colten Bonk, 19, allegedly strangled the woman repeatedly early Saturday while pulling her hair and biting her face and lips.

She sought treatment at SLU hospital following the incident.

Bonk has been charged with one count of rape, two counts of felony domestic assault, and one count of sodomy.

The incident was included on SLU’s online campus crime log.

St. Louis police arrested Bonk, and he is being held on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

