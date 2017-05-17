Doctors Warn Against Excessive Caffeine

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A South Carolina teen dies from too many caffeinated drinks, prompting a warning from local doctors.

Dr. Matt Broom is a SLU Care pediatrician at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, who says excessive amounts of caffeine combined with possible underlying heart problems in teens can be a major problem.

“We know that caffeine can really increase the heart rate, not only with adults who take too much with coffee, but also with adolescents, and a lot of the energy drinks, as they are marketed, do contain excessive amounts of caffeine. That in combination with coffee and highly caffeinated soda beverages at the same time, sometimes can push people over the edge, but the hard part is we don’t know what that is for the individual, and that’s what makes this particular case very scary,” he says.

The 16-year-old boy who died from heart problems drank a large diet Mountain Dew, a latte from McDonald’s and an energy drink in the two hours before collapsing when his heart fell out of rhythm at his high school.

