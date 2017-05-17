Tishaura Jones Launches GoFundMe for Confederate Statue’s Takedown

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones is launching a campaign to have the Confederate monument removed from Forest Park.

Jones believes the monument should not be in the park, and says since the city is citing lack of funds for its removal, she launched the campaign.

Jones has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $25,000. So far, just over $1,400 has been raised.

The city’s treasurer released the following statement on the removal of the Confederate Memorial:

“In an effort to join cities across the country that are removing confederate monuments, Treasurer Jones believes that this monument has no place in Forest Park and needs to be removed and should have been done so years ago. Since the City has cited a lack of funds as a reason for not removing the monument, she decided to launch a campaign to help raise the funds needed to remove the Confederate Memorial from Forest Park.”

Mayor Lyda Krewson wants the 32-foot-tall monument in Forest Park removed as soon as possible, and is looking into engineering options to take it down, said Eddie Roth, the city’s director of human services.

The mayor’s spokesman, Koran Addo, said there is no timetable for removal of the statue, but the mayor wants it done soon. He said the mayor’s office doesn’t believe the removal needs the board of aldermen’s approval.

For now, Roth said, Krewson simply wants it taken down and placed in storage until “someone is interested in displaying it and surrounding it with historically complete context and interpretive materials.”

