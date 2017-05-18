Ann Wagner Says Protesters Have Crossed the Line

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner says she and her staff have been receiving death and other violent threats.
Wagner says she can handle it but feels sorry for those around her who are affected.
“Drawing dead chalk figures all over my driveway with headstones that are parishioners at my church at 8 o’clock and 10 o’clock mass, the young staff I have, trying to make a difference and serving their community, they don’t deserve this,” she says.
She says many of the protesters have crossed the line, but she’s willing to sit down and discuss any concerns in a civil manner.