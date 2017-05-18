Ann Wagner Says Protesters Have Crossed the Line

May 18, 2017 7:27 AM
Filed Under: Congresswoman Ann Wagner, death threats, protesters, threats, violent

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner says she and her staff have been receiving death and other violent threats.

Wagner says she can handle it but feels sorry for those around her who are affected.

“Drawing dead chalk figures all over my driveway with headstones that are parishioners at my church at 8 o’clock and 10 o’clock mass, the young staff I have, trying to make a difference and serving their community, they don’t deserve this,” she says.

She says many of the protesters have crossed the line, but she’s willing to sit down and discuss any concerns in a civil manner.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen