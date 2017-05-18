KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

Hanna Woods Elementary Thanks Bus Crash Heroes

May 18, 2017 8:36 PM
Filed Under: Assembly, crash, First responders, Hanna Woods Elementary, school bus accident, students

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Students at Hanna Woods Elementary School gave thanks to those who helped save some of their classmates from last week’s school bus crash.

Related Story: Missouri Highway Patrol Looks for Cause of School Bus Crash

Hanna Woods Principal Patrick Shelton says they have assembly’s every other week – focusing on their core values. This week, the school is focusing on integrity.

“There were lot of people that went out of their way. First responders – Yes, it’s a part of what they do, but they need to be thanked as well,” Shelton says.

They want the good samaritans to know how much they appreciate their effort and keeping the students safe.

Last week, their bus swerved to avoid an accident and careened down a ravine along I-44 in Kirkwood. Shelton says the students involved are physically okay, although they’re still processing the accident.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen