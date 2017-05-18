Hanna Woods Elementary Thanks Bus Crash Heroes

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Students at Hanna Woods Elementary School gave thanks to those who helped save some of their classmates from last week’s school bus crash.

Hanna Woods Principal Patrick Shelton says they have assembly’s every other week – focusing on their core values. This week, the school is focusing on integrity.

“There were lot of people that went out of their way. First responders – Yes, it’s a part of what they do, but they need to be thanked as well,” Shelton says.

They want the good samaritans to know how much they appreciate their effort and keeping the students safe.

Last week, their bus swerved to avoid an accident and careened down a ravine along I-44 in Kirkwood. Shelton says the students involved are physically okay, although they’re still processing the accident.

