Southwest Airlines Expands Direct Flight to Cancun

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s what you all have been waiting for – Southwest is expanding outside of the U.S.
Customers who complain about there not being enough direct flights out of St. Louis-Lambert International Airport, rejoice a little.
Southwest Airlines announced Thursday new direct flights to Cancun, Mexico from St. Louis. Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge says they’ve been working with Southwest to renovate and re-open a 4-gate section in Terminal 2 – set to open in mid-June.
The Saturday round trip service will begin November 11th and last at least through January 2018. St Louis becomes just one of 15 airports with international service on Southwest.
The airline will operate nearly 110 daily departures from St. Louis this summer. The flights include new service to Pensacola, FL and Charleston, SC. beginning June 4. There will also be additional daily flights to Fort Lauderdale and Milwaukee.