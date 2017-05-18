Cardinals Manager Named to MLB Competition Committee

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL (press release) – Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. today announced the composition of a reconstituted Competition Committee, which is charged with studying all aspects of the game and advising the Commissioner and Club Owners on on-field matters. Commissioner Manfred made the announcement at the conclusion of the quarterly MLB owners meetings in New York.
The membership of the Competition Committee includes:
· Sandy Alderson – General Manager, New York Mets
· Roberto Alomar – Hall of Famer and Special Consultant to MLB
· Chris Antonetti – President, Baseball Operations, Cleveland Indians
· Frank Coonelly – President, Pittsburgh Pirates
· Ray Davis – Co-Chairman & Managing Partner, Texas Rangers
· Jerry Dipoto – Executive Vice President & General Manager, Seattle Mariners
· Theo Epstein – President, Baseball Operations, Chicago Cubs
· Joe Girardi – Manager, New York Yankees
· Mark Lerner – Principal Owner, Washington Nationals
· Mike Matheny – Manager, St. Louis Cardinals
· Dave Roberts – Manager, Los Angeles Dodgers
· David Samson – President, Miami Marlins
· Mark Shapiro – President & CEO, Toronto Blue Jays
· Buck Showalter – Manager, Baltimore Orioles
· John Smoltz – Hall of Famer and Analyst, FOX Sports and MLB Network
· Tom Werner – Chairman, Boston Red Sox
Commissioner Manfred said: “The Competition Committee includes some of the best minds in our game, from a variety of positions and perspectives. The conversations with this group will be rooted in respect for the qualities that make baseball unique and a willingness to consider ways in which we can make the game even better.”