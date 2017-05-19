KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

Butterball Closing Montgomery Plant

May 19, 2017 8:56 AM
Filed Under: Butterball, closing, Turkey

CHICAGO, ILL. (KMOX) – Turkey processor Butterball has announced it will shut its meatpacking plant west of Chicago, resulting in the loss of about 600 full-time jobs.

North Carolina-based Butterball on Thursday told workers at its Gusto meatpacking plant in Montgomery of plans to close the facility by the end of July. Most of the plant’s products will be discontinued.

Executives said they intend to find work for Gusto employees willing to relocate to plants in Missouri, Arkansas and North Carolina.

