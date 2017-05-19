KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

Edwardsville Property Values Up from Recent Years

May 19, 2017 7:40 AM
Filed Under: Madison County, Madison County assessor's office, property value, taxes

MADISON COUNTY, ILL. (KMOX) – The Madison County assessor’s office says home sales and property values have been coming up steadily in recent years.

“Edwardsville is one of the hottest spots in Madison County. People are really looking hard at properties in Edwardsville,” says Phil Byers with the assessor’s office. He says there are also some spots that haven’t rebounded so quickly, like Alton and Granite City.

Byers says manufacturing job losses in those communities could be to blame.

He says they’re still working on re-assessments in some of the bigger towns like Collinsville, Edwardsville, and Troy.

