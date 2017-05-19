KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

Listen To Win Tickets To KMOX Day At The Ballpark

May 19, 2017 3:51 PM
kmox day tshirt mock Listen To Win Tickets To KMOX Day At The Ballpark

(Courtesy: St. Louis Cardinals)

Win: A pair of tickets to KMOX Day at the Ballpark

Contest Ends: Friday, May 26, 2017

Listen to Total Information AM and The Charlie Brennan Show all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers game on Thursday, June 1, 2017, at 12:45 p.m.

Each winner will get a pair of tickets to the game and two of the exclusive KMOX Day t-shirts. The collectible t shirt recognizes Jack Bucks Famous call “That’s a winner! A world series winner for the Cardinals” from October 1982.

Tickets to KMOX Day at the Ballpark are on sale now, go to Cardinals.com/theme for more information.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, May 26, 2017. Read the official contest rules.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen