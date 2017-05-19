KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

Man Drowns in Baldwin Lake

May 19, 2017 9:08 AM
Filed Under: Baldwin Lake, death, drowning

ST. CLAIR, ILL. (KMOX) – Authorities say a 48-year-old East St. Louis man drowned after his boat capsized and his legs got tangled up in his fishing gear.

The Bellville News-Democrat reports Lonnie Smith was fishing on Baldwin Lake with his son and another man Wednesday when high winds and waves capsized their fishing boat.

Smith sent the others to swim to shore and stayed to try to flip the boat back over. The boat filled with water and Smith was dragged down, though he was wearing a life jacket.

