Maplewood Raising Cane’s Set to Open in June

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The new Raising Canes chicken restaurant in Maplewood received its business permit Thursday, one of the final hurdles to clear before opening its doors.

For months, residents who live near the site on the southwest corner of Big Bend and Manchester packed city council meetings airing concerns about noise and light coming from the restaurant.

Ellis Avenue resident Harriet Clipper is still worried about the impact on traffic.

“You have trouble right now because you’re close to Manchester, and you’ve got the traffic turning and everything, and there’s always traffic, and you have hard time getting out,” she says.

She was even more concerned when they proposed putting a McDonald’s on that corner, with an outdoor play area located just steps from her home.

Dwight Howard lives on Ellis Avenue, which is one-way and home to most of the people who opposed the development.

“Getting in and out, rush hour traffic, if you try to go out on the street now, it takes three or four minutes to get out the driveway,” he says.

Raising Canes addressed other concerns about noise and light by putting up a six-foot-high retaining wall and limiting hours from 10 am to 10 pm.

The Maplewood Raising Cains is set to open on June 1st.

