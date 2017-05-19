KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

New Pagedale Healthcare Facility to Open Monday

May 19, 2017 8:43 PM
Filed Under: appointments, doctor's office, facility, health, healthcare, neighborhood, pagedale, residents, Urgent Care

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Residents in Pagedale and the surrounding areas now have a primary healthcare facility nearby.

Affina Healthcare opens its new 2800 square foot facility at Page and Ferguson on Monday. CEO of Beyond Housing, Chris Krehmeyer, says this is a bonafide doctor’s office – not a clinic.

“Historically low-income communities get clinics and I think the perception is that they are not as nice a doctor’s office,” Krehmeyer says. “And quite frankly, it is a beautiful space that is going to provide professional care – needed care.”

The facility will operate as a hybrid between a traditional doctors office that takes appointments and an urgent care. Krehmeyer says the office already has 15 appointments scheduled for Monday.

