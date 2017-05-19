New Pagedale Healthcare Facility to Open Monday

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Residents in Pagedale and the surrounding areas now have a primary healthcare facility nearby.
Affina Healthcare opens its new 2800 square foot facility at Page and Ferguson on Monday. CEO of Beyond Housing, Chris Krehmeyer, says this is a bonafide doctor’s office – not a clinic.
“Historically low-income communities get clinics and I think the perception is that they are not as nice a doctor’s office,” Krehmeyer says. “And quite frankly, it is a beautiful space that is going to provide professional care – needed care.”
The facility will operate as a hybrid between a traditional doctors office that takes appointments and an urgent care. Krehmeyer says the office already has 15 appointments scheduled for Monday.