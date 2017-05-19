KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

Official Agreement Signed on Metrolink Safety Plan

May 19, 2017 8:09 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An agreement on what they want done to make Metrolink safer has been signed by the elected leaders of St. Louis city and county and St. Clair County, Illinois.

A previously scheduled meeting to talk about Metrolink safety focused largely on the non-binding agreement. BiState Development Corporation CEO John Nations wouldn’t say whether he supports this agreement specifically.

“I just got this agreement today (Thursday), but having an armed, uniformed police force on the Metrolink under a unified command is the answer,” he says.

The Bi State Development board meets Friday morning to discuss the document further, and Metro board members said they’ll support it.

