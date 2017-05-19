Sen. McCaskill Reveals Thoughts on FBI Director

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill told reporters huddled in a capitol hallway about her meeting with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein yesterday and what he said about the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.
“He did acknowledge that he knew Comey would be removed prior to him writing his memo,” she says.
As for the special counsel appointed to oversee the investigation involving Russia and the President’s campaign, McCaskill says she respects Rosenstein’s decision to give Robert Mueller “wide latitude.”
However, she’s not a fan of Joe Lieberman as a choice for FBI Director.
“I think it’s a mistake to nominate anyone who’s ever run for office. I’m somebody who spent a lot of time in law enforcement, and this is a moment when we
need a law enforcement professional who has never campaigned for presidential candidate, never campaigned for office, and never worn a party label,” she says.